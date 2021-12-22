Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,778 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 306,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOXA stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

