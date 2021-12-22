State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 805 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Graco by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.