State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

