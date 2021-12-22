Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 928,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

