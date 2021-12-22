Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Tronox by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tronox by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 321,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

