Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90% Hino Motors 0.45% 4.10% 2.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nihon Kohden and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hino Motors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Hino Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.33 $171.48 million $1.19 11.84 Hino Motors $14.14 billion 0.34 -$70.39 million $1.12 75.58

Nihon Kohden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors. Nihon Kohden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hino Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nihon Kohden pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hino Motors pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T. The company was founded on August 1, 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

