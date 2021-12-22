WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after acquiring an additional 365,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,832,000 after acquiring an additional 395,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of UPWK opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

