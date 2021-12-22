WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $858,000 Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

