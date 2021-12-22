WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

