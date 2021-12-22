WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,290 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $379.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

