Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

