Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 449 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,589 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 143.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 52,530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of HQY opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -626.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

