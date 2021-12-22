Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

