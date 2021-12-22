WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,459 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $18,192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 90,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

