Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider John R. Hutt Sells 668 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $312.14.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
