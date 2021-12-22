Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider John R. Hutt Sells 668 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

