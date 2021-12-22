Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $506.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.90 million and the highest is $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $529.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 271.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 78.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.