Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report sales of $19.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $18.97 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $77.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Aspen Group stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $172,511 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 894,209 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

