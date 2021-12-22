ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP Sells $145,824.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHPT opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

