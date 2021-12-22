Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.73. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ChromaDex by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.