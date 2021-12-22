State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,423 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,321,000 after purchasing an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,947,000 after buying an additional 849,139 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,491,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,322,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

