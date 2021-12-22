State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 766 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATH opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,675 shares of company stock worth $1,057,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

