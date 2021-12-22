Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

