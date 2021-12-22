State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.21 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.6% in the second quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

