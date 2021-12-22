Stephens Inc. AR Sells 579 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

