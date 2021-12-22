Stephens Inc. AR Buys 116 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Okta were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,813 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

