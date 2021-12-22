Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corteva were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Corteva by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

