Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Financial Review

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 211.40%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 10.66 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -12.31 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Athena Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

