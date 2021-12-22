New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in City were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in City by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in City by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.