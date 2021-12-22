New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,700,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.