New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,482 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

