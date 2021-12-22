New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 799.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 189,144 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $3,961,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

SFNC stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

