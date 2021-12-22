New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

