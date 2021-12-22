New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Amundi bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $27,270,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $24,519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 114,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.