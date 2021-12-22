Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

