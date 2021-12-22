Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $181.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

