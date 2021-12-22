Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 517.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $151.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.