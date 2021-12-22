Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ingevity by 14.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 4.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ingevity by 7,213.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 334,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.