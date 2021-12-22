Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

