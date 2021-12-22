Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $204,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

