DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 455,164 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,445,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. DiamondHead has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

