Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $506.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.