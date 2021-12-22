Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

FORTY stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

