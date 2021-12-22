Short Interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Increases By 17.3%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

