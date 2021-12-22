PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $36.58

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $38.38. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

