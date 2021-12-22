Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.59. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 190 shares traded.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.