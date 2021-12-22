Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $50.56

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.56, but opened at $47.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

