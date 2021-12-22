Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $50.56

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.56, but opened at $47.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.