Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $18.73. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,903,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.