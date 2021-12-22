Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Purchases C$252,450.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,154.66.

RSI opened at C$6.03 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. The company has a market cap of C$625.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

