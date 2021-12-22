United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Sells $320,125.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UNFI opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

