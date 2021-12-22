Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.80 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invacare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Invacare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Invacare by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IVC stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
