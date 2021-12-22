Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.80 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invacare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Invacare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Invacare by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

